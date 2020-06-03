Artsakhpress

Politics

Turkey attempts to take over Armenian properties in Jerusalem

An article in the Jewish Press of February 13, 2020 exposed the activities of the Turkish Government to take over the Armenian and Christian Quarters of Jerusalem. The article by journalist Baruch Yedid is titled, “Turkey Working to Take Over Armenian Quarters in Jerusalem’s Old City.”

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: Jerusalem’s Armenian “residents have told TPS [Tazpit Press Service] about efforts of Turkish officials in recent years to persuade them to deny the Armenian holocaust perpetrated by the Turks a century ago and other actions to acquire property owned by local Christians,” according to Yedid.

A Jerusalem Armenian, whose grandfather had survived the Armenian Genocide, told TPS that 40 minutes into a meeting with a Turkish female diplomat, she tried to convince him to drop his activities for the recognition of the Armenian Genocide. “I realized that she wanted to persuade me to cease my activity to preserve the Armenian massacre.” The Armenian said that he immediately showed the door to the Turkish diplomat who understood that the Armenian community will never give up on the recognition of the Genocide. “We will wait another 100 years, but we will never rescind our demand for compensation until we reach a payment agreement, like the one that Israel signed with Germany,” the Armenian said.

Other Armenian property owners in Jerusalem told TPS that Turkish government representatives recently offered them $3,000 grants for their various needs. However, Armenians rejected the Turkish bribes, calling them “silencing grants designed to ensure that the Turkish government will not be sued for the 1915-1917 massacres.” Even though the Israeli journalist Yedid uses the term ‘massacre’ in line with the Israeli Government’s denialist policy, he quickly deviates from that policy by explaining that “the Armenian extermination was a deliberate and systematic genocide perpetrated by the Ottoman Empire during the First World War against the Armenian population in its territory. Even after World War I, Turks, Kurds, and Arabs continued to massacre Armenians until 1923, and it is widely believed that about half the Armenians in Turkey, about 1.5 million people, were murdered.” Turks and Kurds did commit Genocide against Armenians, but I am not aware of any massacres of Armenians by Arabs.

Yedid continued his article by citing examples of Turkish attempts to purchase Armenian properties in Jerusalem: “Turkish pressures are also manifest in its activity to acquire Armenian assets. TPS learned that a few months ago, the residents of the Armenian Quarter were shocked to find that one of their homes was sold to a Muslim, three times its real value. An inquiry revealed that funding for the purchase of the Armenian property came from Turkey. Following the incident, some of the community leaders met to review the chain of events and took action to prevent the leakage of the community’s assets to the Turks. There is still a lingering fear among the Armenians of the Turks taking over or buying more property.”

Yedid cited another Turkish scheme to take over Christian properties in Jerusalem: “One Christian trader, who asked to remain anonymous, said that the Turks recently transferred to the Jordanian Waqf [Muslim endowment] very old ownership certificates, some crumbling, including Ottoman-era documents and property ownership documents in the Armenian and Christian Quarters. The trader, who showed TPS photos of several of the certificates, says the Turks have asked the Waqf to verify the documents which are being used to purchase the assets.” It is paradoxical that the Turkish government would not disclose from its archives the certificates of properties (deeds of trust) owned by Armenians prior to the Genocide, yet it would send copies of property certificates to a Jordanian Waqf.

Yedid also covered in his article “the growing Turkish activity in Jerusalem and its support for the Muslim Brotherhood [which] are of concern to Israel. In its recent annual intelligence assessment, the IDF [Israel Defense Forces] Intelligence Division has, for the first time, defined Turkey as a threat."

Yedid then described Israel’s reluctance to recognize the Armenian Genocide: “Israeli officials have often raised the possibility of recognizing the Armenian holocaust as a counter-reaction to Turkish activity against Israel, which includes the hosting of Hamas’ terrorist headquarters in Turkey. Over the years, Israel has refrained from officially recognizing the Armenian genocide, fearing that such recognition would damage diplomatic relations between Israel and Turkey.” This is a nonsense argument as Israel’s relations with Turkey are already damaged and its recognition of the Armenian Genocide will not cause any further damage, just like last fall’s recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the U.S. House and the Senate did not negatively affect US-Turkish relations.

The Israeli journalist correctly pointed out that “Turkey monitors all publications on the Armenian genocide and considers the issue of great significance to Turkish national security, and accordingly, the Turks have not relented with their attempt to persuade the Armenians in Jerusalem to cease their commemorative endeavors.”

Yedid also reported that the Turkish government has been encouraging Turkish tourism to Jerusalem by paying the cost of travel to mosques in Jerusalem and the West Bank: “Turkish nonprofits operate in Jerusalem daily, helping mainly the Muslim Brotherhood and Jerusalem religious activities. A source in the Armenian Quarter said that Turkish tourists in the Old City have also recently been working against the Armenians, tearing up posters and publications about the Armenian genocide. Graffiti inscriptions in condemnation of the Armenians were sprayed on the Quarter’s walls.”
Furthermore, the Turkish ‘Heritage’ Society is active in Jerusalem “in the fields of education, culture, real estate and welfare, and also carries funding for the ‘convoy project’ to transport thousands of Muslim worshipers to mosques as well as funding tens of thousands of meals to break the Ramadan fast,” according to Yedid.
Similarly, TIKA, Turkey’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism’s Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency, funded several projects in Jerusalem. Dozens of mosques and houses have been renovated by Turkey.
It is up to the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem to counter the Turkish efforts by precluding local Armenians from selling their properties to Turkish buyers. The Armenian Government’s Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs should assist the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem to oppose the Turkish attempts to encroach on the Armenian Quarter in Jerusalem.

By Harut Sassounian

Publisher, The California Courier


     

Chinese Premier wishes speedy recovery to Armenia’s Pashinyan and his family from COVID-19

Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Li Keqiang wished a speedy recovery to Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his family from the novel coronavirus.

Turkey attempts to take over Armenian properties in Jerusalem

An article in the Jewish Press of February 13, 2020 exposed the activities of the Turkish Government...

President Harutyunyan signed a range of decrees

On 2 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a range of decrees, Central Information...

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received President of the Football Federation of Armenia Armen Melikbekyan

On 2 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received the delegation of the Football Federation...

Armenia FM congratulates Artsakh counterpart on reappointment

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has sent a letter congratulating Masis Mayilian...

President of Belarus wishes speedy recovery to Armenia’s PM and his family

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan held a phone talk with President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko at the initiative...

Rudik Hyusnunts appointed chief adviser to the President- Ambassador at large

On 1 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on appointing Rudik Hyusnunts...

World oil prices rising

World oil prices are rising.

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Monday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Friday, and trading data attest to this.

Parliament ratifies EEU customs privileges extension

The Armenian parliament ratified the Eurasian Economic Union protocol which gives Armenia the opportunity...

Oil Prices Rise As Supply Shrinks

Oil prices rose early on Tuesday as market participants believed that improving demand and more supply...

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 483/$1 in Armenia...

Leaders of Armenia and Artsakh meet with banking system representatives in Stepanakert

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, and the new President of the Artsakh Republic, Arayik...

Artsakh coronavirus cases reach 57

3 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been registered in Artsakh in the past day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 57, the healthcare ministry said.

515 new cases of COVID-19 registered in Armenia

515 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours,...

COVID-19 cases exceed 10,000 in Armenia

517 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours,...

3 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

3 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past one day, bringing the...

Artsakh President sent a congratulatory address in connection with the International Children's Day

On 1 June Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan sent a congratulatory address in connection with the...

210 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Armenia in one day

As of 11am on Monday, 210 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Armenia; this was reported by...

251 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Armenia in one day

As of 11am on Saturday, 251 new cases COVID-119 have been registered in Armenia; this was reported by...

Artsakh president signs summer conscription decree

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has signed an order on launching the routine summer conscription for mandatory military service of male citizens who have reached the age of 18 by June 30, 2020.

Armenian army vehicle burnt in neutral zone by Azerbaijani gunfire

Some news outlets reported today that the car of the battalion commander of one of Armenia’s military...

ECHR delivers judgement in case concerning Gurgen Margaryan

The European Court of Human Rights has issued a judgement in the case of Makuchyan and Minasyan v. Azerbaijan...

Azerbaijan violates Artsakh ceasefire 180 times in one week

Azerbaijan made more than 180 ceasefire violations between May 17-23 in the Artsakh Line of Contact.

Artsakh army soldier sustains fatal gunshot wound

On May 19, at about 8:32pm, Henrik Aramyan (born in 2000), a serviceman of the Defense Army of the Artsakh...

Artsakh army tests assault drones

The assault drones, which were designed and updated by the Artsakh Republic and its Defense Army’s...

Montenegro declares end of COVID-19 epidemic
Facebook shuts down far-right group planning to bring weapons to US protests
Ayvazovsky's 'Neopolitan Gulf' fetches $2.89 at Sothbey's
Israel tests new ballistic missile system
Chinese Premier wishes speedy recovery to Armenia’s Pashinyan and his family from COVID-19
Turmoil in Turkey on letter by Gulen recognizing the Armenian Genocide

A major controversy erupted in Turkey last week after a pro-Erdogan Turkish Islamist magazine “Gercek...

The Creeping Conflict Syndrome: Azerbaijani Rhetoric, Artsakh Republic Elections, Security

Analysis: Coronavirus provided opportunity to pursue the Armenian cause online

Artsakh is a priority for Armenians in Belgium. Nicolas Tavitian

On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

Tyarndarach held in Stepanakert
Tyarndarach held in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
Artsakh Celebrates ''Harvest Holiday''
Artsakh Celebrates
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
Ayvazovsky's 'Neopolitan Gulf' fetches $2.89 at Sothbey's

An art exhibition entitled "Colorful quarantine"opened in Stepanakert

Aivazovsky’s 'The Bay of Naples' put up for auction at Sotheby’s

13% of museums worldwide may not reopen after COVID-19 crisis, studies find

Roma push to extend Mkhitaryan's loan deal

Yerevan to host Olympic rating tournament of beach volleyball

Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian’s wife Arianne Caoili dies

Man Utd goalkeeper David de Gea makes €300k donation to fight coronavirus in Madrid

Istanbul mayor visits attacked Armenian church

Soviet film director Samvel Gasparov dies from coronavirus at 81

Saro Mardiryan elected Deputy Mayor of Alfortville

Kim Kardashian: Happy Birthday to my style icon Cher. I love you

Montenegro declares end of COVID-19 epidemic

Facebook shuts down far-right group planning to bring weapons to US protests

Israel tests new ballistic missile system

White House admits institutional racism in United States

