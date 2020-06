On 2 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a range of decrees, Central Information Department of the Office of Artsakh Republic President stated.

June 3, 2020, 10:08 President Harutyunyan signed a range of decrees

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: Boris Alaverdyan was released from the position of deputy head of the Artsakh Republic President's Office upon his own request.



Yuri Hayrapetyan was released from the position of adviser to the Artsakh Republic President upon his own request.



Vasily Atajanyan was released from the position of Artsakh Republic President's representative at large.