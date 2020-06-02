On 2 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received the delegation of the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) led by head of the structure Armen Melikbekyan, Central Information Department of the Office of Artsakh Republic President stated.

June 2, 2020, 18:08 Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received President of the Football Federation of Armenia Armen Melikbekyan

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: Welcoming the guests, President Harutyunyan noted that the development of football as a mass sport has constantly been in the spotlight of Artsakh authorities. Within this context A. Harutyunyan highlighted the importance of the stadiums constructed in Artsakh in recent years and the work carried out by various football teams noting that in the conditions of appropriate cooperation with the FFA, it will undergo a qualitatively new development.



President of the FFA Armen Melikbekyan also underlined the necessity of developing the sport and assured that in this regard various support programs will be of a continuous nature.