Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has sent a letter congratulating Masis Mayilian on being reappointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh, as reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh.

June 2, 2020, 16:40 Armenia FM congratulates Artsakh counterpart on reappointment

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: The letter says:

“I sincerely congratulate you on your re-appointment as foreign minister of Artsakh. I am confident that your rich experience and professionalism as a state official will greatly contribute to the further development of the Republic of Artsakh and raising its international reputation.

I am full of hope that through a constant dialogue with you we will manage to make more heard the voice of the Artsakh people at the international platforms, increase the engagement of the Artsakh authorities in the settlement process and by this raise the efficiency of the NK conflict settlement process for the benefit of regional peace and stability.

I wish you more success and achievements in this new phase of your service as foreign minister.”