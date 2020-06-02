Georgia reports two new coronavirus cases

Georgia has reported two new cases of coronavirus earlier on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 796.
STEPANAKERT, JUNE 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: 634 of the 796 patients have recovered, while 12 others have died, Agenda.ge reports.
As of today 150 people remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia.
Both of the new cases are from the Mareti village of Marneuli municipality.
Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia urged people on Monday to wear face masks during public gatherings or in public transport as no single state can defeat the coronavirus.
"Coronavirus is a global challenge and we can only celebrate victory together,” Gakharia stated today.
He said that the major goal of the Georgian government is to keep the virus under control.