An art exhibition entitled "Colorful quarantine" has been opened in the "Roots" center of Stepanakert. It was dedicated to the International Children's Day.

June 2, 2020, 13:25 An art exhibition entitled "Colorful quarantine"opened in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" reports, Sarine Hayriyan, the organizer of the exhibition and the director of "Roots” center, said that 20 children up to 16 years old took part in the event.

“Taking into account the fact that this year the International Children's Day was held in an emergency situation, we tried to value the holiday with a new approach.

“ In their pictures children expressed their feelings about the pandemic, how they are fighting against the virus. Some of the children expressed their views about the content of the pictures. The exhibition was inspiring for the children and the event made their day special. In this way, we tried to breathe new life into the cultural life, "said S. Hayriyan and noted that all preventive measures were taken during the initiative