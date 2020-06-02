An art exhibition entitled "Colorful quarantine" has been opened in the "Roots" center of Stepanakert. It was dedicated to the International Children's Day.
An art exhibition entitled "Colorful quarantine" has been opened in the "Roots" center of Stepanakert. It was dedicated to the International Children's Day.
On 2 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received the delegation of the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) led by head of the structure Armen Melikbekyan, Central Information Department of the Office of Artsakh Republic President stated.
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has sent a letter congratulating Masis Mayilian...
Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan held a phone talk with President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko at the initiative...
On 1 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on appointing Rudik Hyusnunts...
On 1 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received the delegation of the "Electric Networks...
The President of the Russian Federation on Monday wished the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia...
Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matviyenko sent a congratulatory...
World oil prices are going down Monday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
World oil prices are going down Friday, and trading data attest to this.
The Armenian parliament ratified the Eurasian Economic Union protocol which gives Armenia the opportunity...
Oil prices rose early on Tuesday as market participants believed that improving demand and more supply...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 483/$1 in Armenia...
The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, and the new President of the Artsakh Republic, Arayik...
517 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 10,009, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.
3 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past one day, bringing the...
On 1 June Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan sent a congratulatory address in connection with the...
As of 11am on Monday, 210 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Armenia; this was reported by...
As of 11am on Saturday, 251 new cases COVID-119 have been registered in Armenia; this was reported by...
Mushkapat community is situated in the Martuni region of Artsakh.
As of 11am on Friday, 460 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Armenia; this was reported by...
President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has signed an order on launching the routine summer conscription for mandatory military service of male citizens who have reached the age of 18 by June 30, 2020.
Some news outlets reported today that the car of the battalion commander of one of Armenia’s military...
The European Court of Human Rights has issued a judgement in the case of Makuchyan and Minasyan v. Azerbaijan...
Azerbaijan made more than 180 ceasefire violations between May 17-23 in the Artsakh Line of Contact.
On May 19, at about 8:32pm, Henrik Aramyan (born in 2000), a serviceman of the Defense Army of the Artsakh...
The assault drones, which were designed and updated by the Artsakh Republic and its Defense Army’s...
A major controversy erupted in Turkey last week after a pro-Erdogan Turkish Islamist magazine “Gercek...
On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...
