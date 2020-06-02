President of Belarus wishes speedy recovery to Armenia’s PM and his family

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan held a phone talk with President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko at the initiative of the latter, government's press service reported.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Armenian PM and the Belarussian President exchanged views on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the actions taken to fight the disease. They introduced the situation in both countries and exchanged information about the steps taken and the experience acquired.

President Lukashenko wished PM Pashinyan and his family a speedy recovery.