Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu visited the St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian church in Istanbul.

June 2, 2020, 09:15 Istanbul mayor visits attacked Armenian church

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to Sozcu daily, Edvard Ayvazyan, chairman of the foundation for this church, informed the mayor about the vandalism that took place a few days ago when a man tore off the cross on the gates of this church and threw it on the ground, news.am reports.

Ayvazyan noted that the cross has already been installed back in its place.

In his turn, the mayor of Istanbul stressed that an attack on any religious institution is an attack on him.