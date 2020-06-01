On 1 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received the delegation of the "Electric Networks of Armenia" CJSC at the head of chairman of the Company's Board of Directors Karen Darbinyan, Central Information Department of the Office of Artsakh Republic President stated.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: Issues related to the energy sector were on the discussion agenda.

Artsakh Republic minister of Economy and Industrial Infrastructures Levon Grigoryan, director-general of the "Artsakh Energo" CJSC Andranik Khachatryan, first deputy head of the Artsakh Republic President's Office Arthur Petrosyan attended the meeting.