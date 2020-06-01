The President of the Russian Federation on Monday wished the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia a speedy recovery. Also, President Vladimir Putin congratulated Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on his birthday.

June 1, 2020, 14:47 Pashinyan and Putin discuss coronavirus situation over phone

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the telephone conversation, Putin wished good health and success to Pashinyan, as well as wished him and his family a speedy recovery. As reported earlier, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced that he and his family members have tested positive for COVID-19.

PM Pashinyan and President Putin exchanged views on the current situation connected with the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and the possible developments in the future. In this context they discussed the cooperation issues between the Armenian and Russian healthcare ministries. President Putin highlighted Russia’s readiness to support Armenia in fighting the pandemic.

Pashinyan and Putin also touched upon the upcoming parade, scheduled on June 24 in Moscow, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War. The Armenian PM thanked for the recent invitation on this occasion. He expressed hope that he will recover before that event and will be able to attend all the celebrations.