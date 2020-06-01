Artsakhpress

Politics

Pashinyan and Putin discuss coronavirus situation over phone

The President of the Russian Federation on Monday wished the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia a speedy recovery. Also, President Vladimir Putin congratulated Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on his birthday.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the telephone conversation, Putin wished good health and success to Pashinyan, as well as wished him and his family a speedy recovery. As reported earlier, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced that he and his family members have tested positive for COVID-19.

PM Pashinyan and President Putin exchanged views on the current situation connected with the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and the possible developments in the future. In this context they discussed the cooperation issues between the Armenian and Russian healthcare ministries. President Putin highlighted Russia’s readiness to support Armenia in fighting the pandemic.

Pashinyan and Putin also touched upon the upcoming parade, scheduled on June 24 in Moscow, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War. The Armenian PM thanked for the recent invitation on this occasion. He expressed hope that he will recover before that event and will be able to attend all the celebrations.


     

Politics

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received President of the Football Federation of Armenia Armen Melikbekyan

On 2 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received the delegation of the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) led by head of the structure Armen Melikbekyan, Central Information Department of the Office of Artsakh Republic President stated.

Armenia FM congratulates Artsakh counterpart on reappointment

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has sent a letter congratulating Masis Mayilian...

President of Belarus wishes speedy recovery to Armenia’s PM and his family

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan held a phone talk with President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko at the initiative...

Rudik Hyusnunts appointed chief adviser to the President- Ambassador at large

On 1 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on appointing Rudik Hyusnunts...

President Arayik Harutyunyan received the delegation of the “Electric Networks of Armenia” CJSC

On 1 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received the delegation of the "Electric Networks...

Valentina Matviyenko sends congratulatory message to Pashinyan on his birthday

Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matviyenko sent a congratulatory...

Economy

World oil prices rising

World oil prices are rising.

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Monday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Friday, and trading data attest to this.

Parliament ratifies EEU customs privileges extension

The Armenian parliament ratified the Eurasian Economic Union protocol which gives Armenia the opportunity...

Oil Prices Rise As Supply Shrinks

Oil prices rose early on Tuesday as market participants believed that improving demand and more supply...

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 483/$1 in Armenia...

Leaders of Armenia and Artsakh meet with banking system representatives in Stepanakert

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, and the new President of the Artsakh Republic, Arayik...

Society

COVID-19 cases exceed 10,000 in Armenia

517 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 10,009, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

3 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

3 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past one day, bringing the...

Artsakh President sent a congratulatory address in connection with the International Children's Day

On 1 June Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan sent a congratulatory address in connection with the...

210 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Armenia in one day

As of 11am on Monday, 210 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Armenia; this was reported by...

251 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Armenia in one day

As of 11am on Saturday, 251 new cases COVID-119 have been registered in Armenia; this was reported by...

Mushkapat Community Day is celebrated in Artsakh

Mushkapat community is situated in the Martuni region of Artsakh.

460 new COVID-19 cases in Armenia in one day

As of 11am on Friday, 460 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Armenia; this was reported by...

Military

Artsakh president signs summer conscription decree

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has signed an order on launching the routine summer conscription for mandatory military service of male citizens who have reached the age of 18 by June 30, 2020.

Armenian army vehicle burnt in neutral zone by Azerbaijani gunfire

Some news outlets reported today that the car of the battalion commander of one of Armenia’s military...

ECHR delivers judgement in case concerning Gurgen Margaryan

The European Court of Human Rights has issued a judgement in the case of Makuchyan and Minasyan v. Azerbaijan...

Azerbaijan violates Artsakh ceasefire 180 times in one week

Azerbaijan made more than 180 ceasefire violations between May 17-23 in the Artsakh Line of Contact.

Artsakh army soldier sustains fatal gunshot wound

On May 19, at about 8:32pm, Henrik Aramyan (born in 2000), a serviceman of the Defense Army of the Artsakh...

Artsakh army tests assault drones

The assault drones, which were designed and updated by the Artsakh Republic and its Defense Army’s...

Analytical

Turmoil in Turkey on letter by Gulen recognizing the Armenian Genocide

A major controversy erupted in Turkey last week after a pro-Erdogan Turkish Islamist magazine “Gercek...

The Creeping Conflict Syndrome: Azerbaijani Rhetoric, Artsakh Republic Elections, Security

Analysis: Coronavirus provided opportunity to pursue the Armenian cause online

Interview

Artsakh is a priority for Armenians in Belgium. Nicolas Tavitian

On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

Photos

Videos

Culture

An art exhibition entitled "Colorful quarantine"opened in Stepanakert

Aivazovsky’s 'The Bay of Naples' put up for auction at Sotheby’s

13% of museums worldwide may not reopen after COVID-19 crisis, studies find

The16th Khachaturian International Competition organizers move event online amid COVID-19

Sport

Roma push to extend Mkhitaryan's loan deal

Yerevan to host Olympic rating tournament of beach volleyball

Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian’s wife Arianne Caoili dies

Man Utd goalkeeper David de Gea makes €300k donation to fight coronavirus in Madrid

Diaspora

Istanbul mayor visits attacked Armenian church

Soviet film director Samvel Gasparov dies from coronavirus at 81

Saro Mardiryan elected Deputy Mayor of Alfortville

Kim Kardashian: Happy Birthday to my style icon Cher. I love you

International

Georgia reports two new coronavirus cases

Spain just recorded no daily coronavirus deaths for first time in months

Florida sheriff urges residents to shoot looters who break into their homes

UK, Canada oppose Russia's return to G7 after Trump summit invite

