Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Haroutyunyan took a rapid coronavirus test, the result was negative, and now he is waiting for the result to the PCR test. The President’s spokesperson, Vahram Poghosyan, informed Armenian News.am.
Artsakh President’s COVID-19 rapid test result is negative
STEPANAKERT, JUNE 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to Haroutyunyan’s spokesman, if the PCR test result is positive, the President will self-isolate.
To note, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has tested positive for COVID-19, Arayik Haroutyunyan had visited Armenia on May 28, and had meeting with the PM.