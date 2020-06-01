Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Haroutyunyan took a rapid coronavirus test, the result was negative, and now he is waiting for the result to the PCR test. The President’s spokesperson, Vahram Poghosyan, informed Armenian News.am.

June 1, 2020, 14:03 Artsakh President’s COVID-19 rapid test result is negative

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to Haroutyunyan’s spokesman, if the PCR test result is positive, the President will self-isolate.

To note, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has tested positive for COVID-19, Arayik Haroutyunyan had visited Armenia on May 28, and had meeting with the PM.