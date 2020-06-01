Valentina Matviyenko sends congratulatory message to Pashinyan on his birthday

Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matviyenko sent a congratulatory message to the Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan on his birthday.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: The message reads:

“Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

Please, accept my warm and sincere congratulations on your birthday.

As a prime minister you do a lot for Armenia’s development, strengthening of its security and preserving its national interests at the international arena.

The relations of Russia and Armenia are based on good traditions of friendship and mutual respect. The policy run by you enables to further reveal the potential of the Russian-Armenian strategic multi-vector partnership.

Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia is interested in deepening the parliamentary dialogue, which is an important component of the whole range of bilateral cooperation. We greatly appreciate your role in this, she added.

I wish you good health, welfare and success in your high state position. Let your knowledge, energy and determination serve as a reliable base for a productive work for the benefit of the brotherly Armenian people”, reads the congratulatory letter.