Russia’s Putin congratulates Armenia’s Pashinyan on birthday

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory letter to Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on birthday, the Armenian PM’s Office told Armenpress.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: The congratulatory message reads:

“Dear Nikol Vovayevich,

Please accept my sincere congratulations on your 45th birth anniversary.

I appreciate our constructive dialogue. I would like to reaffirm my readiness to continue working closely to strengthen the Russian-Armenian allied relations and our partnership in the framework of the EAEU, the CSTO and the CIS.

I sincerely wish you good health, happiness, prosperity and success in your state activity”.