Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, has built a double-digit lead over President Trump in his bid for the White House, The Hill reports, citing a new Washington Post-ABC News poll.
Poll: Biden widens lead over Trump to 10 points
For Biden, 76 percent of his supporters said they are enthusiastic about voting for him in November. Just 34 percent said they are “very enthusiastic.”
But the public's approval of Trump and the job he is doing handling the coronavirus outbreak has dipped in recent months. Just 45 percent of U.S. adults said they approved of Trump's performance in the White House, while 53 percent said they disapproved of it.
Fifty-three percent of respondents said they disapproved of the president's handling of the pandemic. In March, following the first weeks of the outbreak, 51 percent said they approved of Trump's response to the health crisis.
Neither candidate enjoys favorable ratings from a majority of Americans, according to the poll. Forty-six percent of respondents said they viewed the likely Democratic nominee positively, while 48 percent said they viewed him unfavorably.
Meanwhile, 42 percent said they had a favorable view of Trump, with 55 percent saying they had an unfavorable view of him.