3 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past one day, bringing the total number of cases to 43, the Artsakh healthcare ministry said.

June 1, 2020, 11:23 3 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: 26 patients have already recovered.

No death cases have been registered.