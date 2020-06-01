New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s daughter was arrested at a Manhattan protest on Saturday night, law enforcement sources told The New York Post on Sunday.
NYC mayor's daughter arrested at Manhattan protest
Chiara de Blasio, 25, was taken into custody around 10:30 p.m. after cops declared an unlawful assembly at 12th Street and Broadway in Lower Manhattan, the sources said.
She had allegedly been blocking traffic on Broadway and was arrested after refusing to move, the source said.
The arrest came about an hour before Hizzoner told protesters it was time to “go home.”
“It is a small number of people. It is well organized, even though many of the people are associated with the anarchist movement,” de Blasio said in a City Hall press briefing of the outside opportunists he blamed for the now-nationwide demonstrations devolving into chaos.
“Some come from outside of the cities. Some are from inside the city. Some are from the neighborhoods where the protests take place. Some are not,” he continued, without detailing where the interlopers were from.