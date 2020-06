As of 11am on Monday, 210 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Armenia; this was reported by the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

June 1, 2020, 11:03 210 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Armenia in one day

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: A total of 9,402 coronavirus cases were confirmed as of Monday morning.

16 more patients have recovered and were discharged from hospital. The total number of recoveries has reached 3,402.

8 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 139.

The number of people who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has increased by 5. The total number of these cases has reached 55.

The number of active cases stands at 5,896.

The total number of tests conducted so far is 58,668.