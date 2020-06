Secret Service agents rushed US President Donald Trump to a White House bunker on Friday night as hundreds of protesters gathered outside the executive mansion, some of them throwing rocks and tugging at police barricades, The New York Times reported citing The Associated Press.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: The account was confirmed by an administration official who also spoke on condition of anonymity.

Friday's protests were triggered by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after he was pinned at the neck by a white Minneapolis police officer.

In recent days, security at the White House has been reinforced by the National Guard and additional personnel from the Secret Service and the US Park Police.