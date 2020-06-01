Artsakh President sent a congratulatory address in connection with the International Children's Day

On 1 June Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan sent a congratulatory address in connection with the International Children's Day.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: The address runs as follows:

"Dear compatriots,

On the occasion of the International Children's Day I extend my most heartfelt congratulations to all of you regardless of age. The axis of the state policy aimed at building a prosperous and dignified future and that of our individual and collective efforts is first and foremost to make our children's tomorrow brighter and more colorful, educate a healthy, developed and creative generation in the conditions of proper guarantee of their rights.

The state will surely continue expanding all those educational, health and social programs that will contribute to having a healthy and developed generation and educating them according to the national value system. The realization of the right to a safe and happy childhood of our children is one of the primary responsibilities of the state, and the authorities will do their best to implement it properly.

Dear children,

Each day of the year is yours, every hope and effort of ours is directed to you. I wish you family warmth, carefree childhood, a peaceful sky and continuous educational and creative success.

All the best to you!"