Greece continues to build barrier on border with Turkey

Greece continues to build a barrier on the border with Turkey along the Maritsa River. This was stated by Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in an interview with Realnews, news.am reports.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to him, this is one of the ways to protect Greece's autonomy.

Greece has informed about the attempts by my migrants to illegally cross its border en masse, and therefore has closed its border crossing on the aforesaid river.

Greek police have used water cannons and tear gas during clashes with these migrants.