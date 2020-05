President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has signed an order on launching the routine summer conscription for mandatory military service of male citizens who have reached the age of 18 by June 30, 2020.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: Servicemen who completed their 2-year mandatory service will be discharged by July 31.