251 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Armenia in one day

As of 11am on Saturday, 251 new cases COVID-119 have been registered in Armenia; this was reported by the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: A total of 8,927 coronavirus cases were confirmed as of Saturday morning.

20 people were discharged in the last day and the number of recoveries reached 3317.

The number of active cases stands at 5435.

7 people died from coronavirus-related complications, bringing the total number of deaths to 127. This number does not include the deaths of 48 other individuals infected with the virus, who health authorities say died from other pre-existing conditions.