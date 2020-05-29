France to further ease coronavirus lockdown measures from June 2

French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe said the country would further ease lockdown measures from June 2 as most of the country enters a "green zone" with fewer cases of coronavirus, according to Euronews.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The speed of the virus' spread is, at this stage, under control," Philippe said. But, he added, people needed to rest vigilant because the coronavirus is "still present".

Paris and its surrounding region have a higher level of pressure in hospitals and will have a more gradual reopening.

Here's what the people who live in France will be allowed to do from June 2, that they could not do during phase one of lockdown:

• Go to a cafe, bar or restaurant, although they now will have to keep a distance of one metre from other tables

• Travel more than 100 kilometres from their residences

• Go to the theatre for a show, although social distancing measures will have to be in place

• Take a swim in the pool or go to the gym

• See a piece of artwork in a museum or visit a national monument, although they must wear a mask

• Go to the beach or the lake throughout the country

• Sit in the park or garden in areas such as Paris that were more heavily impacted by the epidemic

• Attend secondary school or high school, many of which will reopen next week

French officials were optimistic about the reopening of the country despite recording an additional 66 deaths in hospitals. Cafes and restaurants will reopen but there will be social distancing rules in place with a distance of one metre between tables and with groups limited to 10 people.

In areas more heavily impacted by the virus, such as Paris, bars and restaurants will only be able to open for outdoor seating.

More secondary schools and some high schools will also reopen during this second phase of the lifting of lockdown.

Cinemas will remain closed during phase two but can open from June 22.

Contact sports, nightclubs and large indoor gatherings will remain prohibited due to the risk of contact with a larger group of people.