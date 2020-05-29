Soviet film director Samvel Gasparov dies from coronavirus at 81

Soviet film director, screenwriter and actor Samvel Gasparov has died from the coronavirus infection at the age of 81.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: His friend, editor-in-chief of Uzbekistan Armenian Magazine Georgi Sahakov said on Facebook, Panorama.am reports.

Stressing that the filmmaker was a fighter, he said Gasparov eventually succumbed to the “goddamn coronavirus”, Kulturomania.ru reported.

Sahakov wished a speedy recovery to his spouse, actress Natalya Vavilova and offered his condolences to Gasparov’s family and friends.

Samvel Gasparov is best known for his films "First Flight, Last Flight", "Bread, Gold and the Nagant Revolver", "The Sixth", "Without Special Risk", "Coordinates of Death", to name a few.