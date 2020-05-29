Mushkapat Community Day is celebrated in Artsakh

Mushkapat community is situated in the Martuni region of Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: About the achievements and problems of the village, “Artsakhpress” had an interview with the head of the community Ruben Musayelyan.

The head of the community said that in 2016 the opening ceremony of the community center took place in the village, during which the members of the Council of Elders decided to declare May 29 as Mushkapat Day.

According to Musayelyan, the community center includes community administration offices, an aid station and a library replenished with books.

St. Astvatsatsin Church of the 17th century is located in the village, which was renovated in 2017 with state funds and with the support of a benefactor.

“Mushkapat has a secondary school with 43 students. The school was built in 1983. The building needs to be renovated. There are 8 preschool children in the village. We don't have a kindergarten and an events hall. The community is not gasified. We have a problem with drinking water. Rural roads are being paved every year by local residents. Mushkapat is 5 km away from the main Stepanakert-Martuni road. This road needs to be repaired, as it becomes difficult to pass due to unfavorable weather conditions,”said the head of the community, adding that the state program envisages paving the rural roads (2,600 meters of roads need to be improved).

He noted that the villagers are mainly engaged in cattle breeding, poultry, beekeeping and field work.

Musayelyan congratulated all the residents of Mushkapat, wishing peace to new achievements, success and health.