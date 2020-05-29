Artsakhpress

Politics

Never dare to speak to us in the language of force. Artsakh President to Azerbaijan counterpart

Never dare to speak to us in the language of force. Artsakh President to Azerbaijan counterpart

STEPANAKERT, MAY 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artsakh newly inaugurated President Arayik Haroutyunyan  said this on Friday live, referring to the  statements made Thursday by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, especially the statement that the force factor is becoming a priority in the world.’
“Of course, I don't want to offend, but they were not statements worthy of a politician.

"If you have chosen the way  to solve the issue through force, we are ready. We are ready, and I want to assure you that the results will be clear to us. What we had in 1994, we will have today. Never dare to speak to us in the language of force. "You have the opportunity to correct your 'historical inaccuracies,' but it will be devastating for Azerbaijan.

We are ready for a reasonable solution to the issue through negotiations. The statements you have made that it is only the phased version, of course, it can be solved in phases, but only in one option: first of all, recognition of the right Artsakh to self-determination; secondly, acceptance of our security guarantees, after which only negotiations. There will be no other option," the Artsakh President said.

 


     

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Friday, and trading data attest to this.

Mushkapat Community Day is celebrated in Artsakh

Mushkapat community is situated in the Martuni region of Artsakh.

Armenian army vehicle burnt in neutral zone by Azerbaijani gunfire

Some news outlets reported today that the car of the battalion commander of one of Armenia’s military units was burned yesterday by the shooting from the Azerbaijani side. Shushan Stepanyan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia, wrote about this on her Facebook page.

Turmoil in Turkey on letter by Gulen recognizing the Armenian Genocide

A major controversy erupted in Turkey last week after a pro-Erdogan Turkish Islamist magazine “Gercek...

The Creeping Conflict Syndrome: Azerbaijani Rhetoric, Artsakh Republic Elections, Security

Analysis: Coronavirus provided opportunity to pursue the Armenian cause online

Artsakh is a priority for Armenians in Belgium. Nicolas Tavitian

On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

Aivazovsky’s 'The Bay of Naples' put up for auction at Sotheby’s

Roma push to extend Mkhitaryan's loan deal

Soviet film director Samvel Gasparov dies from coronavirus at 81

Coronavirus death toll in Russia reaches 4,374

