Samvel Babayan to be appointed secretary of Artsakh Security Council

"United Homeland" party leader, Artsakh National Hero Samvel Babayan will be appointed secretary of Artsakh Security Council.
STEPANAKERT, MAY 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: President Arayik Haroutyunyan on Friday announced this live on Facebook.
"Samvel Babayan has never hinted at holding any position, he has always been ready for cooperation for the future of our country. Yesterday, I offered him to hold the post of Secretary of the Security Council."