460 new COVID-19 cases in Armenia in one day

As of 11am on Friday, 460 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Armenia; this was reported by the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: A total of 8,676 cases of coronavirus were confirmed as of Friday morning.

10 more patients have recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 3,297.

7 more people have died. The death toll has reached 120.

Another 1 patient infected with the coronavirus has died, but the cause of the death was another disease. The number of these deaths has reached 45.

At the moment, the number of active cases is 5,214.