By my decree, Masis Mayilian was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Artsakh Republic, newly inaugurated President Arayik Haroutyunyan on Friday stated this live on his Facebook page.

May 29, 2020, 11:07 Masis Mayilian is re-appointed Artsakh FM

STEPANAKERT, MAY 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: I called for cooperation, he accepted.

Please do not consider this a political trade. We have not conducted political trade. We agreed to assume responsibility together," Haroutyunyan said.