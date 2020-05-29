Masis Mayilian is re-appointed Artsakh FM

By my decree, Masis Mayilian was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Artsakh Republic, newly inaugurated President Arayik Haroutyunyan on Friday stated this live on his Facebook page.
By my decree, Masis Mayilian was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Artsakh Republic, newly inaugurated President Arayik Haroutyunyan on Friday stated this live on his Facebook page.
Never dare to speak to us in the language of force.
"United Homeland" party leader, Artsakh National Hero Samvel Babayan will be appointed secretary of ...
Samvel Shahramanyan has been appointed Minister of Military Patriotic Upbringing, Youth, Sports and Tourism...
By my decree, Masis Mayilian was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Artsakh Republic, newly...
On 28 May Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan met in Yerevan with RA Deputy Prime-Minister...
On 28 May Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan held the first official meeting with Republic...
President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian issued a congratulatory message on Republic Day, the press service...
World oil prices are going down Friday, and trading data attest to this.
The Armenian parliament ratified the Eurasian Economic Union protocol which gives Armenia the opportunity...
Oil prices rose early on Tuesday as market participants believed that improving demand and more supply...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 483/$1 in Armenia...
The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, and the new President of the Artsakh Republic, Arayik...
World oil prices are going up on Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
Armenia and Belarus do not accept the common formula of the gas price formation proposed to EEU member...
Mushkapat community is situated in the Martuni region of Artsakh.
As of 11am on Friday, 460 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Armenia; this was reported by...
Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan is in Yerevan on the occasion of the Day of the First Armenian...
A total of 8216 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Armenia by 11:00, May 28. 3287 patients have...
A two-storey new kindergarten is being built in Vorotan community of Kashatagh region with the funding...
As of 11am on Wednesday, 373 new cases of novel coronavirus have been registered in Armenia; this was...
The World Health Organization said it will temporarily halt global trials of hydroxychloroquine – the...
Some news outlets reported today that the car of the battalion commander of one of Armenia’s military units was burned yesterday by the shooting from the Azerbaijani side. Shushan Stepanyan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia, wrote about this on her Facebook page.
The European Court of Human Rights has issued a judgement in the case of Makuchyan and Minasyan v. Azerbaijan...
Azerbaijan made more than 180 ceasefire violations between May 17-23 in the Artsakh Line of Contact.
On May 19, at about 8:32pm, Henrik Aramyan (born in 2000), a serviceman of the Defense Army of the Artsakh...
The assault drones, which were designed and updated by the Artsakh Republic and its Defense Army’s...
A group of Armenian doctors conducting a humanitarian mission in Syria’s Aleppo continues delivering...
A major controversy erupted in Turkey last week after a pro-Erdogan Turkish Islamist magazine “Gercek...
On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...
month
week
day