Artsakh President appoints new Minister of Military Patriotic Upbringing, Youth, Sports and Tourism

Samvel Shahramanyan has been appointed Minister of Military Patriotic Upbringing, Youth, Sports and Tourism of Artsakh, President of Artsakh Arayik Haorutyunyan said live on Facebook, adding that Shahramanyan has been bestowed with the title of major-general.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: Samvel Shahramanyan was serving as Director of the National Security Service of Artsakh.

Arayik Haroutyunyan said that Kamo Aghajanyan has been appointed Director of the National Security Service of Artsakh after being relieved from the post of deputy police chief,