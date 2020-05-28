On 28 May Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan met in Yerevan with RA Deputy Prime-Minister Mher Grigoryan, Central Information Department of the Office of Artsakh Republic President stated.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: The interlocutors first of all exchanged mutual congratulations on the holiday, then in the form of working discussions they touched upon the steps to make the existing cooperation in financial and economic spheres more efficient, as well as carrying out joint actions in the current socio-economic situation created by the coronavirus pandemic.



President Harutyunyan highlighted that the main focus should be put on food security issues, as the end of the global struggle aimed at overcoming the posed challenge still remains uncertain.