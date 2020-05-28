On 28 May Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan held the first official meeting with Republic of Armenia Prime-Minister Nikol Pashinyan in the RA Government, Central Information Department of the Office of Artsakh Republic President stated.
Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan had a private meeting with Republic of Armenia Prime-Minister Nikol Pashinyan
After the mutual congratulatory address Prime-Minister Pashinyan noted that the national elections held in Artsakh have strengthened all the preconditions for the implementation of long-term strategic programs between the two governments. Touching upon the defense issues Nikol Pashinyan highlighted that the Republic of Armenia and the Artsakh Republic are common security area, and in this regard, both the tasks and the challenges are obvious. The Prime-Minister expressed confidence that together it would be possible to manage these challenges and bring our united homeland on the path of sustainable development.
During the tete-a-tete talks Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan and Republic of Armenia Prime-Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed a broad working agenda. Issues related to the economy, social and other spheres of mutual interest were brought to the fore.