Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan had a private meeting with Republic of Armenia Prime-Minister Nikol Pashinyan

On 28 May Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan held the first official meeting with Republic of Armenia Prime-Minister Nikol Pashinyan in the RA Government, Central Information Department of the Office of Artsakh Republic President stated.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: Congratulating on the Day of the First Armenian Republic, President Harutyunyan qualified it as a unique historical event in the life of Armenian people. The President mentioned that the Artsakh authorities would continue to make every effort to organize a unified and effective policy and achieve the desired results. Arayik Harutyunyan expressed his readiness to share with Prime-Minister Pashinyan the commitments made to the country at this decisive and historic period for the homeland, emphasizing that the deepening of Artsakh's integration into the Motherland will enter a qualitatively new stage.



After the mutual congratulatory address Prime-Minister Pashinyan noted that the national elections held in Artsakh have strengthened all the preconditions for the implementation of long-term strategic programs between the two governments. Touching upon the defense issues Nikol Pashinyan highlighted that the Republic of Armenia and the Artsakh Republic are common security area, and in this regard, both the tasks and the challenges are obvious. The Prime-Minister expressed confidence that together it would be possible to manage these challenges and bring our united homeland on the path of sustainable development.



During the tete-a-tete talks Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan and Republic of Armenia Prime-Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed a broad working agenda. Issues related to the economy, social and other spheres of mutual interest were brought to the fore.