Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan is in Yerevan on the occasion of the Day of the First Armenian Republic, Central Information Department of the Office of Artsakh Republic President stated.

May 28, 2020, 12:58 President Arayik Harutyunyan honored memories of Sardarapat Battle heroes

STEPANAKERT, MAY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: Today, on 28 May, together with Republic of Armenia Prime-Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President Armen Sarkissian, Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II and National Assembly chairman Ararat Mirzoyan he attended the memorial complex of Sardarapat.



President Harutyunyan laid a wreath at the memorial to the heroes of the Sardarapat battle and paid tribute to their memory.