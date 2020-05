A total of 8216 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Armenia by 11:00, May 28. 3287 patients have recovered, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Health Ministry of Armenia informed.

May 28, 2020, 11:16 442 new COVID-19 cases reported in Armenia

STEPANAKERT, MAY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: At the moment there are 4772 active cases. A total of 54,931 tests have been done. 442 new cases were reported today and 32 patients recovered.

Death rate is 113.