Spain is to hold 10 days of official mourning for victims of the coronavirus epidemic that has so far claimed nearly 27,000 lives, the government said Tuesday, according to The Local.

May 27, 2020, 17:45 Spain declares 10 days official mourning for coronavirus victims

STEPANAKERT, MAY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: The mourning period is to begin on Wednesday when all flags on public buildings will be lowered to half-mast in a country that has suffered one of the most deadly outbreaks of the virus.

Writing on Twitter, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said it would be "10 days, the longest period of mourning in our democracy, in which we will all express our sorrow and pay homage to those who have died."