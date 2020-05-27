First case of novel coronavirus infection in cats confirmed in Russia

The first case of a novel coronavirus infection in a domestic cat has been confirmed in Russia, a deputy head of Russian agriculture watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor, Nikolai Vlasov, told reporters on Tuesday, according to TASS.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: "As a result of a test and an additional probe to confirm it, a cat was diagnosed with COVID-19. The animal was placed in quarantine at its owner’s place," he said.

According to Vlasov, the owner of the five-year-old feline brought the animal for novel coronavirus testing after consulting with a vet. A PCR analysis of swabs taken from the cat’s throat and nose revealed the presence of novel coronavirus.

At present, Rosselkhoznadzor sees no need for taking additional measures in connection with the finding.

"Right now, there are no grounds for taking measures against domestic or wild animals that might put their well-being or health at risk, or affect biodiversity," he said.