A two-storey new kindergarten is being built in Vorotan community of Kashatagh region with the funding of the Government of the Republic of Artsakh.

May 27, 2020, 16:00 New kindergarten being built in Vorotan

STEPANAKERT, MAY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: The mayor of the community Vruyr Asryan told “Artsakhpress”, noting that the construction of the building began in the fall of 2019.

"The building will meet all the modern standards. Playgrounds will be built in the yard of the kindergarten. The playgrounds will also have a green area. The kindergarten is designed for 100 children. By the way, there are 120 preschool children in the community,”said Vruyr Asryan