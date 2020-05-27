The daily number of recovered coronavirus patients in Russia on Wednesday again surpassed the number of new cases, TASS reported, citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.
Russia reports 8,338 new coronavirus cases
A total of 11,079 people have recovered and 8,338 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Russia has reached 370,680. Some 142,208 people (38.4% of all those infected) have recovered.
The daily growth rate in the number of cases fell to a new low of 2.3% from 2.5% on Tuesday. The number of recoveries rose by 8.4%.