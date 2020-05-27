On May 27, Speaker of the National Assembly of Artsakh Arthur Tovmasyan today received President of the Union of Relatives of Missing Freedom Fighters Vera Grigoryan and President of the Union of Deceased Freedom Fighters Artur Arustamyan.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the meeting, Tovmasyan highlighted the activities of the Unions and assured that the Unions will be in his focus.

Expressing gratitude for the reception and the offer for cooperation, the guests presented the issues that emerge during the implementation of their activities and noted the main directions.

At the end of the meeting, Vera Grigoryan awarded Arthur Tovmasyan the Homeland and Faith Medal.