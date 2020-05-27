The Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization held a session through a video call on May 26.

May 27, 2020, 13:56 Karabakh conflict must be resolved through negotiations. Political scientist

STEPANAKERT, MAY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: In his speech, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan emphasized new geopolitical realities conditioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

Political scientist Nelli Baghdasaryan told “Artsakhpress”, commenting on the session of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers held on May 26.

She noted that during the session Mnatsakanyan noted that although the United Nations Secretary-General called for global ceasefire during the coronavirus pandemic, Azerbaijan continues to violate the ceasefire regime.



"Zohrab Mnatsakanyan noted that Azerbaijan once again ignored the call. At the same time, the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan are always committed to the international principle of non-use of force.

The Armenian foreign minister also reaffirmed the commitment of the authorities of Armenia and the newly elected authorities of Artsakh to an exclusively peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.



I would like to note that the session of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers once again calls on both the international community and our opponent to know that the conflict must be resolved through negotiations and all other methods that are used today by Azerbaijan, is definitely unacceptable," concluded Nelli Baghdasaryan.

