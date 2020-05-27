French President Emmanuel Macron has stated his readiness to work resolutely for a just settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

May 27, 2020, 13:15 France expresses readiness to resolutely work toward Karabakh conflict settlement

STEPANAKERT, MAY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: "On behalf of France, as a co-chair of the [OSCE] Minsk Group, allow me to express support to the call of the UN Secretary-General to put an end the 'epidemic of war.'

In this regard, you can count on the commitment France has assumed to work resolutely and impartially on a just and lasting settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue through negotiations," reads the message which the French leader sent to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Azerbaijan's national holiday, as news.am informs, AzerTac reported.