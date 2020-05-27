Some news outlets reported today that the car of the battalion commander of one of Armenia’s military units was burned yesterday by the shooting from the Azerbaijani side. Shushan Stepanyan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia, wrote about this on her Facebook page.
Armenian army vehicle burnt in neutral zone by Azerbaijani gunfire
STEPANAKERT, MAY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Such incidents are not ruled out during the daily activities of the troops, there is mutual shooting at the border every day, as a result of which both our and the adversary's military equipment is damaged.
The situation, particularly in the noted direction of Nakhchivan, is relatively stable and controllable; there are no worrying developments.