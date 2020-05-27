Armenian army vehicle burnt in neutral zone by Azerbaijani gunfire

Some news outlets reported today that the car of the battalion commander of one of Armenia’s military units was burned yesterday by the shooting from the Azerbaijani side. Shushan Stepanyan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia, wrote about this on her Facebook page.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Such incidents are not ruled out during the daily activities of the troops, there is mutual shooting at the border every day, as a result of which both our and the adversary's military equipment is damaged.

The situation, particularly in the noted direction of Nakhchivan, is relatively stable and controllable; there are no worrying developments.

The incident took place in the neutral zone in the area of new reinforcements being built by the Armenian Armed Forces, indeed the vehicle burned down, however the vehicle doesn’t serve the battalion commander.

As a result of responsive actions by the Armenian Armed Forces units the adversary always gets suppressed, but unlike some Armenian media outlets the Azerbaijani ones unfortunately never report it”, Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said in a statement.