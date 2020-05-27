As of 11am on Wednesday, 373 new cases of novel coronavirus have been registered in Armenia; this was reported by the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

May 27, 2020, 11:03 373 people in Armenia infected with COVID-19 in one day

STEPANAKERT, MAY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: A total of 7,774 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed as of Wednesday morning.

35 people were discharged, raising the number of recoveries to 3255.

The highest number of coronavirus-related deaths in a single day was recorded – 7 patients died. The COVID-19-related death toll reached 98.

Another 5 patients infected with the virus died, but according to authorities their deaths were caused by other pre-existing conditions. The total number of these deaths is 44.

The number of active cases stands at 4377.