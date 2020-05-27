Artsakhpress

Economy

Parliament ratifies EEU customs privileges extension

The Armenian parliament ratified the Eurasian Economic Union protocol which gives Armenia the opportunity for extending the term of the privileged customs duties for importing products from non-member states.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS:  118 lawmakers voted in favor of ratifying it.

The privileged customs duties for around 1000 types of products was active since 2015 with a term of 5 years. The ratification extended the term for another year.

The parliament also ratified another protocol concerning the extension of the same procedure for Kyrgyzstan.


     

Politics

Arthur Tovmasyan receives presidents of unions of missing and deceased freedom fighters

On May 27, Speaker of the National Assembly of Artsakh Arthur Tovmasyan today received President of the Union of Relatives of Missing Freedom Fighters Vera Grigoryan and President of the Union of Deceased Freedom Fighters Artur Arustamyan.

Karabakh conflict must be resolved through negotiations. Political scientist

The Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization...

France expresses readiness to resolutely work toward Karabakh conflict settlement

French President Emmanuel Macron has stated his readiness to work resolutely for a just settlement of...

Samvel Avanesyan appointed Minister of Labor, Social Affairs and Housing

On 27 May President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on appointing Samvel Avanesyan Artsakh Republic...

ECHR decision in Safarov case a ruling against Azerbaijan's policy of Armenophobia – Foreign Ministry of Armenia

The Foreign Ministry of Armenia on Tuesday issued a statement on the ECHR ruling in Makuchyan and Minasyan...

Armenia PM sends congratulatory message to Georgian counterpart

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister of Georgia...

Articles about Azerbaijan’s anti-Armenian and aggressive policy published in The Washington Times

Article by Anna Astvatsaturian Turcotte, American-Armenian public figure, human rights advocate, titled...

Economy

Oil Prices Rise As Supply Shrinks

Oil prices rose early on Tuesday as market participants believed that improving demand and more supply...

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 483/$1 in Armenia...

Leaders of Armenia and Artsakh meet with banking system representatives in Stepanakert

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, and the new President of the Artsakh Republic, Arayik...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up on Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

Putin addresses gas price issue at EEU videoconference

Armenia and Belarus do not accept the common formula of the gas price formation proposed to EEU member...

Armenian PM touches upon necessity on forming single gas market in EAEU

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hopes that the cooperation sectors mentioned in the document...

Society

New kindergarten being built in Vorotan

A two-storey new kindergarten is being built in Vorotan community of Kashatagh region with the funding of the Government of the Republic of Artsakh.

373 people in Armenia infected with COVID-19 in one day

As of 11am on Wednesday, 373 new cases of novel coronavirus have been registered in Armenia; this was...

WHO suspends hydroxychloroquine, chloroquine trials for coronavirus treatment pending safety review

The World Health Organization said it will temporarily halt global trials of hydroxychloroquine – the...

Armenian humanitarian mission ceremonially turns over de-mined lands to Aleppo government

On May 25, the Armenian Humanitarian Mission in Syria ceremonially handed over 51000 square meters of...

289 people in Armenia are infected with COVID-19 in one day

The National Center for Disease Control and Prevention says 289 new coronavirus cases have been recorded...

452 people in Armenia are infected with COVID-19 in one day

452 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the...

Number of people infected with COVID-19 exceeds 6,000 in Armenia, 3 new deaths reported

As of 11am on Saturday, 374 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Armenia, reported the National...

Military

Armenian army vehicle burnt in neutral zone by Azerbaijani gunfire

Some news outlets reported today that the car of the battalion commander of one of Armenia’s military units was burned yesterday by the shooting from the Azerbaijani side. Shushan Stepanyan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia, wrote about this on her Facebook page.

ECHR delivers judgement in case concerning Gurgen Margaryan

The European Court of Human Rights has issued a judgement in the case of Makuchyan and Minasyan v. Azerbaijan...

Azerbaijan violates Artsakh ceasefire 180 times in one week

Azerbaijan made more than 180 ceasefire violations between May 17-23 in the Artsakh Line of Contact.

Artsakh army soldier sustains fatal gunshot wound

On May 19, at about 8:32pm, Henrik Aramyan (born in 2000), a serviceman of the Defense Army of the Artsakh...

Artsakh army tests assault drones

The assault drones, which were designed and updated by the Artsakh Republic and its Defense Army’s...

Armenian humanitarian mission delivers medical items to Aleppo’s military hospital

A group of Armenian doctors conducting a humanitarian mission in Syria’s Aleppo continues delivering...

Analytical

Turmoil in Turkey on letter by Gulen recognizing the Armenian Genocide

A major controversy erupted in Turkey last week after a pro-Erdogan Turkish Islamist magazine “Gercek...

The Creeping Conflict Syndrome: Azerbaijani Rhetoric, Artsakh Republic Elections, Security

Analysis: Coronavirus provided opportunity to pursue the Armenian cause online

Interview

Artsakh is a priority for Armenians in Belgium. Nicolas Tavitian

On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

Photos

Tyarndarach held in Stepanakert
Tyarndarach held in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Videos

The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
Artsakh Celebrates ''Harvest Holiday''
Artsakh Celebrates
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
Culture

Aivazovsky’s 'The Bay of Naples' put up for auction at Sotheby’s

13% of museums worldwide may not reopen after COVID-19 crisis, studies find

The16th Khachaturian International Competition organizers move event online amid COVID-19

Wife of Ambassador Tigran Mkrtchyan translates novel The Forty Days of Musa Dagh into Latvian

Sport

Roma push to extend Mkhitaryan's loan deal

Yerevan to host Olympic rating tournament of beach volleyball

Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian’s wife Arianne Caoili dies

Man Utd goalkeeper David de Gea makes €300k donation to fight coronavirus in Madrid

Diaspora

Saro Mardiryan elected Deputy Mayor of Alfortville

Kim Kardashian: Happy Birthday to my style icon Cher. I love you

Trump nominates Patrick Hovakimian to become General Counsel of Office of Director of National Intelligence

Well-known American-Armenian physician Noobar Janoian dies

International

Spain declares 10 days official mourning for coronavirus victims

First case of novel coronavirus infection in cats confirmed in Russia

Russia reports 8,338 new coronavirus cases

