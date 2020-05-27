Parliament ratifies EEU customs privileges extension

The Armenian parliament ratified the Eurasian Economic Union protocol which gives Armenia the opportunity for extending the term of the privileged customs duties for importing products from non-member states.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: 118 lawmakers voted in favor of ratifying it.

The privileged customs duties for around 1000 types of products was active since 2015 with a term of 5 years. The ratification extended the term for another year.

The parliament also ratified another protocol concerning the extension of the same procedure for Kyrgyzstan.