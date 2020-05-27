Oil Prices Rise As Supply Shrinks

Oil prices rose early on Tuesday as market participants believed that improving demand and more supply coming off would ease the glut faster than expected.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: As of 10:37 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, WTI Crude was up 2.44 percent at $34.08, and Brent Crude was trading at $35.77, up by 0.90 percent on the day.

By afternoon, prices had slipped back, with Brent trading down on the day at $35.49.

The more bullish market sentiment of the past few weeks has been supported by the production cuts from the OPEC+ group and from economics-driven curtailments, especially in North America. OPEC’s heavyweights, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Kuwait, have pledged more cuts on top of those they have promised in the deal, and even Russia is said to have been really trying to comply with the OPEC+ agreement this time, unlike in previous pacts.

A comment from Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak on Monday also lent support to oil prices, as the minister said he sees the oil market rebalancing by July, Oilprices.com reports.



On the demand side, eased lockdowns in the US, Europe, and India also point to improving demand for oil, at least for road transportation.

India’s fuel demand, which had crashed by 60 percent during the early days of its two-month lockdown, is set to reach pre-coronavirus levels in June, Indian Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told Times of India over the weekend.