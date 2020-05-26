Japan has lifted the state of emergency status for the entire country. The last areas to change their status were Hokkaido and Tokyo’s greater area, Euronews reported.

May 26, 2020, 16:06 Japan lifts state of emergency for entire country

STEPANAKERT, MAY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: Originally, the state of emergency was meant to last until May 31. However, no hard lockdown restrictions such as those in Europe were imposed. The government had asked citizens to stay home if possible and thereby limited the spread of the virus.

Japan registered 17,300 coronavirus cases. 850 people had died of COVID-19.