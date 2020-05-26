Artsakhpress

Japan lifts state of emergency for entire country

Japan has lifted the state of emergency status for the entire country. The last areas to change their status were Hokkaido and Tokyo’s greater area, Euronews reported.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS:  Originally, the state of emergency was meant to last until May 31. However, no hard lockdown restrictions such as those in Europe were imposed. The government had asked citizens to stay home if possible and thereby limited the spread of the virus.

Japan registered 17,300 coronavirus cases. 850 people had died of COVID-19. 


     

Armenia PM sends congratulatory message to Georgian counterpart

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia on the occasion of the country’s national day. The message reads as follows:

Articles about Azerbaijan’s anti-Armenian and aggressive policy published in The Washington Times

Article by Anna Astvatsaturian Turcotte, American-Armenian public figure, human rights advocate, titled...

Artsakh has new police chief

President of Artsakh Arayik Haroutyunyan today declared that he has appointed Ashot Hakobjanyan the new...

Azerbaijan tramples human rights

Artsakhpress presents the analysis/opinion of Anna Astvatsaturian Turcotte, Armenian-American writer,...

President of Artsakh presents changes in composition of government

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan convened today an enlarged working consultation with the...

Artsakh President: There will be changes in government structure

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan highlighted the importance the recent agreement reached with...

World oil prices rising

World oil prices are going up on Tuesday, and trading data attest to this.

Oil Prices Rise As Supply Shrinks

Oil prices rose early on Tuesday as market participants believed that improving demand and more supply coming off would ease the glut faster than expected.

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 483/$1 in Armenia...

Leaders of Armenia and Artsakh meet with banking system representatives in Stepanakert

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, and the new President of the Artsakh Republic, Arayik...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up on Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

Putin addresses gas price issue at EEU videoconference

Armenia and Belarus do not accept the common formula of the gas price formation proposed to EEU member...

Armenian PM touches upon necessity on forming single gas market in EAEU

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hopes that the cooperation sectors mentioned in the document...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up on Monday, and trading data attest to this.

WHO suspends hydroxychloroquine, chloroquine trials for coronavirus treatment pending safety review

The World Health Organization said it will temporarily halt global trials of hydroxychloroquine – the malaria drug President Trump said he was recently taking to prevent the coronavirus infection – and chloroquine after a study showed that hospitalized coronavirus patients taking the drugs have a higher mortality rate, Fox News reports.

Armenian humanitarian mission ceremonially turns over de-mined lands to Aleppo government

On May 25, the Armenian Humanitarian Mission in Syria ceremonially handed over 51000 square meters of...

289 people in Armenia are infected with COVID-19 in one day

The National Center for Disease Control and Prevention says 289 new coronavirus cases have been recorded...

452 people in Armenia are infected with COVID-19 in one day

452 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the...

Number of people infected with COVID-19 exceeds 6,000 in Armenia, 3 new deaths reported

As of 11am on Saturday, 374 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Armenia, reported the National...

168 citizens return to Armenia from Turkey via Georgia

As a result of negotiations with the Georgian authorities, it became possible Friday to provide a corridor...

Artsakh Ministry of Health acquires 77 thermal foggers

Within the framework of measures to fight against the coronavirus, the Ministry of Health of Artsakh...

ECHR delivers judgement in case concerning Gurgen Margaryan

The European Court of Human Rights has issued a judgement in the case of Makuchyan and Minasyan v. Azerbaijan and Hungary, concerning the presidential pardon of Azerbaijani convicted military officer Ramil Safarov who murdered Armenian officer Gurgen Margaryan in 2004 during a NATO training course in Hungary.

Azerbaijan violates Artsakh ceasefire 180 times in one week

Azerbaijan made more than 180 ceasefire violations between May 17-23 in the Artsakh Line of Contact.

Artsakh army soldier sustains fatal gunshot wound

On May 19, at about 8:32pm, Henrik Aramyan (born in 2000), a serviceman of the Defense Army of the Artsakh...

Artsakh army tests assault drones

The assault drones, which were designed and updated by the Artsakh Republic and its Defense Army’s...

Armenian humanitarian mission delivers medical items to Aleppo’s military hospital

A group of Armenian doctors conducting a humanitarian mission in Syria’s Aleppo continues delivering...

Armenian army's general staff chief visits military units and posts

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Lieutenant General Artak Davtyan today visited...

Pentagon may resume nuclear testing in ‘months’ if needed
Lufthansa agrees €9bn rescue deal with Germany
WHO suspends hydroxychloroquine, chloroquine trials for coronavirus treatment pending safety review
ECHR delivers judgement in case concerning Gurgen Margaryan
Turmoil in Turkey on letter by Gulen recognizing the Armenian Genocide

A major controversy erupted in Turkey last week after a pro-Erdogan Turkish Islamist magazine “Gercek...

The Creeping Conflict Syndrome: Azerbaijani Rhetoric, Artsakh Republic Elections, Security

Analysis: Coronavirus provided opportunity to pursue the Armenian cause online

Artsakh is a priority for Armenians in Belgium. Nicolas Tavitian

On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

Aivazovsky’s 'The Bay of Naples' put up for auction at Sotheby’s

13% of museums worldwide may not reopen after COVID-19 crisis, studies find

The16th Khachaturian International Competition organizers move event online amid COVID-19

Wife of Ambassador Tigran Mkrtchyan translates novel The Forty Days of Musa Dagh into Latvian

Roma push to extend Mkhitaryan's loan deal

Yerevan to host Olympic rating tournament of beach volleyball

Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian’s wife Arianne Caoili dies

Man Utd goalkeeper David de Gea makes €300k donation to fight coronavirus in Madrid

Saro Mardiryan elected Deputy Mayor of Alfortville

Kim Kardashian: Happy Birthday to my style icon Cher. I love you

Trump nominates Patrick Hovakimian to become General Counsel of Office of Director of National Intelligence

Well-known American-Armenian physician Noobar Janoian dies

Pentagon may resume nuclear testing in ‘months’ if needed

Lufthansa agrees €9bn rescue deal with Germany

Iran coronavirus cases rise by 1,787 in one day

Japan lifts state of emergency for entire country

