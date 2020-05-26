Kremlin spokesman Peskov discharged from hospital to gradually start working from home

Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov has told TASS that he was discharged from a hospital where he was receiving treatment after testing positive for coronavirus.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: "I was discharged from hospital. For now, I will be in quarantine," he said.

Peskov added that he is planning to slowly get back to work. "I will gradually start working from home," he clarified.

The news of Peskov’s hospitalization along with his wife and Olympic figure skating champion Tatyana Navka broke out on May 12.