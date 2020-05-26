President of Artsakh Arayik Haroutyunyan today declared that he has appointed Ashot Hakobjanyan the new police chief and that the rank of major general has been conferred upon him.
President of Artsakh Arayik Haroutyunyan today declared that he has appointed Ashot Hakobjanyan the new police chief and that the rank of major general has been conferred upon him.
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia on the occasion of the country’s national day. The message reads as follows:
Article by Anna Astvatsaturian Turcotte, American-Armenian public figure, human rights advocate, titled...
President of Artsakh Arayik Haroutyunyan today declared that he has appointed Ashot Hakobjanyan the new...
Artsakhpress presents the analysis/opinion of Anna Astvatsaturian Turcotte, Armenian-American writer,...
Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan convened today an enlarged working consultation with the...
President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan highlighted the importance the recent agreement reached with...
World oil prices are going up on Tuesday, and trading data attest to this.
Oil prices rose early on Tuesday as market participants believed that improving demand and more supply coming off would ease the glut faster than expected.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 483/$1 in Armenia...
The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, and the new President of the Artsakh Republic, Arayik...
World oil prices are going up on Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
Armenia and Belarus do not accept the common formula of the gas price formation proposed to EEU member...
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hopes that the cooperation sectors mentioned in the document...
World oil prices are going up on Monday, and trading data attest to this.
The World Health Organization said it will temporarily halt global trials of hydroxychloroquine – the malaria drug President Trump said he was recently taking to prevent the coronavirus infection – and chloroquine after a study showed that hospitalized coronavirus patients taking the drugs have a higher mortality rate, Fox News reports.
On May 25, the Armenian Humanitarian Mission in Syria ceremonially handed over 51000 square meters of...
The National Center for Disease Control and Prevention says 289 new coronavirus cases have been recorded...
452 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the...
As of 11am on Saturday, 374 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Armenia, reported the National...
As a result of negotiations with the Georgian authorities, it became possible Friday to provide a corridor...
Within the framework of measures to fight against the coronavirus, the Ministry of Health of Artsakh...
The European Court of Human Rights has issued a judgement in the case of Makuchyan and Minasyan v. Azerbaijan and Hungary, concerning the presidential pardon of Azerbaijani convicted military officer Ramil Safarov who murdered Armenian officer Gurgen Margaryan in 2004 during a NATO training course in Hungary.
Azerbaijan made more than 180 ceasefire violations between May 17-23 in the Artsakh Line of Contact.
On May 19, at about 8:32pm, Henrik Aramyan (born in 2000), a serviceman of the Defense Army of the Artsakh...
The assault drones, which were designed and updated by the Artsakh Republic and its Defense Army’s...
A group of Armenian doctors conducting a humanitarian mission in Syria’s Aleppo continues delivering...
Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Lieutenant General Artak Davtyan today visited...
A major controversy erupted in Turkey last week after a pro-Erdogan Turkish Islamist magazine “Gercek...
On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...
month
week
day