President of Artsakh Arayik Haroutyunyan today declared that he has appointed Ashot Hakobjanyan the new police chief and that the rank of major general has been conferred upon him.

May 26, 2020, 15:49 Artsakh has new police chief

STEPANAKERT, MAY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: Levon Mnatsakanyan was the police chief before the appointment.