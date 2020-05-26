Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia on the occasion of the country’s national day. The message reads as follows:

May 26, 2020, 16:12 Armenia PM sends congratulatory message to Georgian counterpart

STEPANAKERT, MAY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: “I cordially congratulate you and the friendly people of Georgia on the country’s national holiday, that is, Independence Restoration Day.

On May 26, 1918, with the declaration of the Democratic Republic of Georgia, the people of Georgia expressed their resoluteness to restore statehood and build a democratic society. Even today, Georgia stays true to these values and continues to build a modern and democratic state.

The relations of the Armenian and Georgian peoples have been distinguished with a deep mutual respect and friendship for centuries, the best evidence of which are today’s relations between the two countries. I assure you that the Armenian people follow friendly Georgia’s all achievements and success with a great joy, and Georgia has and will have a reliable friend and neighbor state like Armenia.

Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

I highly value the effective cooperation between our governments in such difficult conditions caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, in particular the uninterrupted operation of cargo and the return of the citizens of Armenia and Georgia to their homelands. I am confident that it’s possible to overcome this crisis only through joint efforts.

Using this chance I wish you all the best and good luck in your responsible activity, as well as wish good health and tenacity to the Georgian people at this difficult period”.