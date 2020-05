The number of new coronavirus cases in Russia rose by 8,915 in the past day, reaching 362,342 in all Russian regions, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: The daily growth rate hit a record low of 2.5% versus 2.6% a day earlier.

12,331 patients have recovered in the past one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 131,129.